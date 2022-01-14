Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ant and Dec looking forward to I’m A Celebrity’s return to Australia

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 10:25 am
Ant and Dec said they are looking forward to I’m A Celebrity’s return to Australia (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec said they are looking forward to I'm A Celebrity's return to Australia (Ian West/PA)

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have expressed their desire for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! to return to Australia.

The ITV show was filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second year in 2021 due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, instead of its usual location in the Australian jungle.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller was crowned the winner during an eventful series which saw intruders removed on two separate occasions and the contestants evacuated from camp for a few days as a precaution as Storm Arwen damaged the site.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Donnelly said of filming in Wales for a second year: “We weren’t saddened but we were surprised. With Covid there was no getting around it.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Ant McPartlin, left, and Declan Donnelly during The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

McPartlin added: “If it has to be Wales for another series, we will do it in Wales, but we want to go back to Australia.”

The pair have presented I’m A Celebrity since 2002, but in 2018 Holly Willoughby stepped in to host alongside Donnelly while McPartlin took a break away from his TV roles following his drink-driving arrest.

Donnelly told Norton: “Australia is the spiritual home of I’m A Celebrity and where it’s been for 20 years, and four weeks there in the sun in October and November is great. We love it and we want to go back.”

The presenting duo also spoke about ITV’s Limitless Win, their new TV show created by Hello Dolly in which contestants answer questions to climb a never-ending money ladder for the chance to pocket an unlimited jackpot.

Graham Norton Show – London
Ricky Gervais also appears on The Graham Norton Show this week (Matt Crossick/PA)

Talking about it being their first new show format in many years, Donnelly said: “It is exciting but then you realise you are putting something new out there to be criticised and there are so many more ways for people to criticise these days than there were 10 years ago.”

Other guests appearing on The Graham Norton Show include Ricky Gervais, Hollywood star Cate Blanchett and musician Elvis Costello.

Gervais said the success of his hit show After Life, which recently returned to Netflix with a third series, is “overwhelming”.

The Office star said: “I never thought it would be this big and (the) best part has been the emotional response.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm.

