Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ashley Banjo hopes Diversity’s BLM routine was part of reason behind his MBE

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 7:45 pm
Ashley Banjo (Ian West/PA)
Ashley Banjo (Ian West/PA)

Ashley Banjo has said he hopes Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired routine was part of why he was made an MBE.

The 33-year-old dancer and choreographer, who found fame in 2009 as part of Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity, was named in the New Year Honours for services to dance.

In September 2020, his troupe delivered a headline-grabbing routine on the ITV show, in which a man dressed in police uniform knelt on Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US.

Banjo hailed the power of dance and said he felt “really proud” of the routine.

Appearing on The One Show, he said: “I was so proud to get it for services to dance. It is what I have dedicated my life to, it is what I love to do.

“I think the routine we did did have something to do with it, because at the end of the day it was using dance like we always have done, to not just tell a narrative but to put a message across – to educate, to inspire.

“So that is something that is really important to me. Dance isn’t just for entertainment. It isn’t just for backing recording artists.

“It can be used for anything. It is a form of communication, it is a form of art. I hope it had something to do with it because I am really proud of that dance.”

Bafta awards
Ashley Banjo, right, and his brother Jordan with the TV Bafta for Must-See Moment (David Fisher/Bafta/PA)

Banjo also said he planned to take his mother, who has managed Diversity for much of their time together, with him to the investiture.

He said: “I haven’t even approached this conversation. I am kind of dodging it. But I think my mum.

“She still manages Diversity. She is still so involved. I feel like we have got here together. This is hers as well when I think about it. So probably my mum.”

Diversity’s routine sparked more than 24,000 complaints to Ofcom, but the TV watchdog dismissed them, concluding the routine’s “central message was a call for social cohesion and unity”.

The performance was later given the Must-See Moment Award at the 2021 TV Baftas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal