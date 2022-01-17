Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jess Wright reveals sex of first child with husband William Lee-Kemp

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 12:03 am
Jess Wright (Ian West/PA)
Jess Wright (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Jess Wright has revealed she is expecting a baby boy.

The former The Only Way Is Essex cast member, 36, announced she was pregnant in November.

Wright, whose brother Mark was also a character in the ITV series, married husband William Lee-Kemp in Majorca in September.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

She told Hello! magazine: “I can’t wait for a little boy to call me ‘mummy’.

“I don’t know why but I always envisioned being a girl mum because I’m so girly so I was pretty shocked to hear it was a boy, but I couldn’t be happier.

“It’s made it feel more real to call the baby ‘him’.”

Lee-Kemp added: “It feels surreal. I was happy with either sex but the fact that I’m having a son as my first child… it doesn’t really get any better.

“I can’t wait for weekends for father-son bonding and teaching him to hopefully be a well-mannered, lovely little boy.”

The couple discovered they were expecting during their wedding celebrations in Majorca in September and Wright is now 21 weeks pregnant.

“It feels like a fairytale – we eventually got our wedding and believe it or not, I was unknowingly pregnant at the wedding,” she said.

Wright became pregnant naturally after the couple froze their embryos last year.

She said: “I feel bad because I’ve tapped into this world of fertility struggles, and early menopause, and all of a sudden, I’ve fallen pregnant.

“We feel so grateful and blessed.”

Read the full interview in Hello!, out now.

