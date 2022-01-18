Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jay Blades says reading words is ‘like having a book of ants’

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 2:33 am
‘Reading is like having a book of ants’ – Jay Blades (Matt Crossick/ PA)
TV presenter Jay Blades says that reading words is like “having a book of ants” moving about on the page, having only learned the skill at the age of 51.

The Repair Shop host says his limited literacy has not impacted much on his life but that learning to read has “opened up loads of opportunities”.

His learning journey is to be documented in a one-off BBC One film, Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51.

Asked about how he finds reading he told the PA news agency: “What I see is, it’s like having a book of ants.

“So the letters are all ants, and they just keep on moving around. So you try and hold them down.

“It’s insane, I’m telling you. And it gives you a headache because imagine trying to see something that’s constantly moving”.

Blades said that having “too much confidence and a lot of naivety” meant he had not previously felt embarrassed about not being able to read properly.

“Just telling people, ‘Yeah, I can’t read, read this for me’. And they’re just like, ‘What?’” he said.

“People find it amazing that somebody can’t read.

“It’s like not everybody is a David Beckham, not everybody can kick the ball and get it in the back of the net. It just doesn’t work like that.

“Some of us can’t do these things.

“It hasn’t impacted (my life) that much”.

But Blades, who recently appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, said that having learned to read he felt as though “anything is possible”.

He added that it was important for him to use his platform to “inspire and make people better”.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
Blades recently appeared on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (Guy Levy/BBC/ PA)

“(Reading means) more opportunities for me. Anything is possible,” he said.

“Look at six years ago, I was on rock bottom, and then to be where I am six years later…having a TV documentary, being on a very successful show.

“It’s insane. It’s possible. It really is possible.

“No matter where you are in your life, no matter what you think you can’t achieve, there are some people that are out there ready to support you.

“It can take you places that you could never imagine”.

Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51 airs on BBC One on Wednesday January 26.

