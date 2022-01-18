Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC renews game show Blankety Blank for second series

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 4:37 am
BBC game show Blankety Blank has been renewed for a second series, the corporation has announced.

Host Bradley Walsh will return for 10 new episodes of the long-running show, which sees six celebrities try to help contestants by matching answers to blank statements.

Previous famous faces on the show include Tess Daly, Jimmy Carr, Judi Love, Sue Perkins and Craig Revel Horwood.

The BBC said the series, which was first broadcast in 1979, will keep its original format as well as its classic theme tune, the Blankety Blank chequebook and pen prize.

“I absolutely love recording this show,” said Walsh.

“We have some of the funniest comedians and some of Britain’s most well-known faces join us on the panel, and they’re incredible, but for me, it’s the players that steal the show.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio and having a blast filming”.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s Director of Entertainment Commissioning added: “It’s been so brilliant having Blankety Blank back on the Beeb.

“And Bradley really is the perfect host for this very funny family show, dealing with unpredictable celebrities, contestants, and prizes”.

The BBC said the show’s celebrity guests and further broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.

Members of the public can apply to be part of the show online.

