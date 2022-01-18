Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Julian Fellowes: It is important to show positive black achievement onscreen

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 5:53 am
‘It is important to show positive black achievement onscreen’ – Julian Fellowes (Ian West/ PA)

The creator of Downton Abbey says it is important to show the “positive achievement” of the black community onscreen.

Julian Fellowes said it was not good for younger members of the black community to constantly watch black people “portrayed as victims” by the entertainment industry.

The trailer for new spinoff film Downton Abbey: A New Era features a black woman and Fellowes’ new drama The Gilded Age co-stars Denee Benton as an aspiring writer.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Fellowes said he tries to write “not with a woke hat on but with a slight hat on of some sort”.

On The Gilded Age, which is set in 1880s New York, he said: “When I was reading around that period, I came across Carla L Peterson’s book Black Gotham, which is about the black middle-class in New York in the late 19th century.

“I wasn’t really even aware that there was a black middle-class in New York [at that time].”

He continued: “I suppose I do feel, not with a woke hat on but with a slight hat on of some sort, that it’s not good for the younger black community to constantly watch black people being portrayed as victims.

“I think it’s why sports people and people in the entertainment world are so important because it’s about positive achievement.

“I think it was fun for Denee to play a dynamic part in a costume drama. Well, she found it interesting enough to take the part, which is what matters to me”.

