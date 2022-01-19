Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Filming of final series of Happy Valley begins in West Yorkshire

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 11:13 am
Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley (Matt Squire/Lookout Point/PA)
Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley (Matt Squire/Lookout Point/PA)

Filming for the third and final series of hit drama Happy Valley has begun in West Yorkshire, the BBC has announced.

Actress Sarah Lancashire will reprise her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, with James Norton and Siobhan Finneran also confirmed to return.

The six-part series will be the final chapter of the Happy Valley story, created by writer Sally Wainwright.

The multi-Bafta winning show will see Norton back as Catherine’s nemesis, murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Finneran returning as Catherine’s sister, Clare.

The BBC has also confirmed that Con O’Neill will reprise his role as Clare’s recovering alcoholic boyfriend, Neil Ackroyd, while George Costigan will be back as Nevison Gallagher and Charlie Murphy as his daughter and Catherine’s police colleague, Ann.

They will be joined by other Happy Valley favourites, including Derek Riddell as Richard Cawood, Karl Davies as Daniel Cawood, and Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs.

Rick Warden as Mike Taylor, Vincent Franklin as Andy Shepherd, and Rhys Connah as Catherine’s grandson, Ryan Cawood, will also return for the new episodes.

Little Women Photocall – London
James Norton is returning as Sergeant Catherine Cawood’s nemesis, Tommy Lee Royce (Isabel Infantes/PA)

New additions to the cast for series three include actors Amit Shah, Mark Stanley and Mollie Winnard, who will play pivotal roles in Happy Valley’s final chapter.

The new series will see Catherine discover the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Royce.

Her grandson, Ryan, is now 16 and still living with her, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 – Press Room – London
The cast of Happy Valley at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

The last series of Happy Valley aired on BBC One in 2016. Both series one and two won Baftas for best drama series and writing, while Lancashire won the leading actress prize for the second series.

Wainwright has returned to write the six new episodes and will act as an executive producer with Lancashire alongside Faith Penhale and Will Johnston from production company Lookout Point and BBC’s Ben Irving.

Series three, which will be directed by Patrick Harkins and Fergus O’Brien, will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The first two series of Happy Valley are available to watch on iPlayer now.

