Amazon Prime Video unveils title of new Lord Of The Rings TV series

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the title of its new forthcoming Lord Of The Rings TV series.

The upcoming multi-season drama, titled The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, will be set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books.

The series will bring to screens a story that unites the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together – the forging of the famous rings – according to Amazon.

A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/KWAokaVeWW — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 19, 2022

An accompanying video announcing the title sees molten metals running like fiery rivers through wooden ravines to craft out silver letters which spell out the series’ name.

A voiceover alongside the teaser video recites lines from Tolkien’s famous Ring Verse, describing the intended recipients of the 20 Rings of Power.

The series’ showrunners and executive producers, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, said: “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to JRR Tolkien’s other classics.

“The Rings Of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The drama will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and villains threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

The first installment of the series was filmed in New Zealand and it was announced in August that production would move to the UK for the second season.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series will follow a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay and directed by JA Bayona, Charlotte Brandstrom and Wayne Che Yip, who is also a co-executive producer.

The world-renowned fantasy book series, and its prequel The Hobbit, was created by Tolkien and was later adapted for the big screen, radio and the stage numerous times.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.