Trevor Noah: Boris Johnson only leader pretending he does not understand ‘party’

US chat show host Trevor Noah has taken a swipe at Downing Street’s troubles as he joked Boris Johnson was the only world leader pretending not to understand the word “party”.

The comedian said the Prime Minister was “in big trouble, or as they say in England, trouble” following his “pandemic mishaps”.

“I know Boris isn’t the only leader caught partying against his own rules, but he might be the only one trying to pretend that he doesn’t know what a party is,” he said in a clip from the latest episode of The Daily Show.

Noah took a swipe at the Downing Street parties and Covid restrictions in a clip shared by The Daily Show (Ian West/PA)

“Am I the only one who finds it weird that the leader of the Government is the one saying ‘nobody told me that this was against the rules’.

“These are your rules…this isn’t your kids’ birthdays, you have to remember this s***.

“So as of now, Boris is in big trouble, or as they say in England, trouble”.

Responding to the recent news Plan B measures had been lifted in the UK, he said: “Boris went from BYOB (bring your own booze) to DGAF (don’t give a f***).

“You can’t break the rules if there are no rules.

“And yeah, you could argue that lifting restrictions is just a cheap and dangerous attempt to curry public favour at the cost of spreading a lethal virus.

“But on the other hand, restrictions are lifted baby. So break out the liquor Britney, it’s time for a work event”.