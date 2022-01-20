Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 11:21 am
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is engaged to her boyfriend Jasper Waller-Bridge, the pair announced on Thursday (PA)
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is engaged to her boyfriend Jasper Waller-Bridge, the pair announced on Thursday (PA)

Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge have announced their engagement.

The couple, who reportedly met through friends and have been together since 2019, announced their forthcoming nuptials in a notice placed in The Times on Thursday.

Dockery, 40, is best known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in the popular ITV period drama and is due to reprise the character for an upcoming film sequel.

The Gentlemen Premiere – London
Michelle Dockery is known for her role as Lady Mary in Downton Abbey (PA)

The award-winner was previously engaged to John Dineen, who died from cancer in 2015 aged 34.

She also starred in Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film The Gentleman, and will play a barrister in the upcoming Netflix drama Anatomy Of A Scandal.

Waller-Bridge is a film and TV producer who has also worked for a leading talent agency and managed former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

He is the brother of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the writer, creator, and star of BBC comedy-drama Fleabag.

