Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lorraine Kelly addresses headline-making 2019 tax tribunal ruling

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 3:23 pm
Lorraine Kelly told the paper she could “live with” the mirth prompted by the ruling (PA)
Lorraine Kelly told the paper she could “live with” the mirth prompted by the ruling (PA)

Lorraine Kelly has addressed her 2019 tax tribunal case, saying: “I don’t want people to think I would do anything to get out of paying what I should be paying.”

The TV host made headlines when she won a £1.2 million battle with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), with a judge saying the Scottish star “presents a persona of herself”, agreeing she was not an ITV employee and instead was hired to perform “the role of a friendly, chatty and fun personality”.

Kelly, 62, told The Guardian she was happy to address the case “because I’ve never got my chance to put my side of the story across”.

She added: “I’m a firm believer in the NHS, a firm believer in better education and housing and looking after people who can’t help themselves.

“I was brought up in a very working-class background where you pay your dues.”

Kelly’s on-screen break came in 1984 when she joined TV-am, and since then, she has become a familiar face on the small screen and has presented her hugely popular daily talk show Lorraine since 2010.

She told the paper she could “live with” the mirth prompted by the ruling, which suggested she was essentially playing the role of Lorraine Kelly.

The HMRC had argued that Kelly is effectively an ITV employee and should be subject to income tax and National Insurance payments.

Lorraine Kelly
Lorraine Kelly said the case had ‘given people great hilarity’ (PA)

But the judge ruled she was hired for her services as an entertainer and was in control of both her working day and her show.

“We were satisfied that Ms Kelly presents a persona of herself, she presents herself as a brand and that is the brand ITV sought when engaging her,” the judge said.

“All parts of the show are a performance, the act being to perform the role of a friendly, chatty and fun personality.”

Kelly told The Guardian: “Now that I can laugh at.

“It was, sadly, a bit of a misinterpretation but I knew what (the judge) meant.

“Obviously, it’s given people great hilarity and I can live with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]