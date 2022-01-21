Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Comedian Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton announce separation

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 10:05 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 3:17 pm
Alan Carr announced he was separating from Paul Drayton (PA)
Comedian Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton are separating, a spokesperson for Carr has said.

They have been married for three years, but have been a couple for 13 years and said they have made the decision “jointly and amicably”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the spokesperson said: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

Boy In The Dress play
Alan Carr and Paul Drayton attending the opening night of the Boy In The Dress at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford Upon Avon in 2019 (Jacob King/PA)

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Carr, 45, hosted the Royal Variety Performance for the first time last year, saying it had been a “dream come true”.

He and Drayton were famously married by singer Adele in her back garden in Los Angeles.

Adele confirmed the news with an Instagram post at the time, writing alongside a picture of herself from the day: “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January.

“You know me any excuse to dress up… @chattyman #LoveisLove.”

Carr told ITV’s This Morning of Adele at the time: “She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest and most sweetest. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She (Adele) sang my first dance.”

