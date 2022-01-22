Katie Price arrested on suspicion of breaching restraining order

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Katie Price could face jail after she was arrested on suspicion of breaching a restraining order.

Police were called to the Sussex home of the former glamour model, who was known professionally as Jordan, on Friday.

The Sun reported Price, 43, had sent an abusive message to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler and his fiancee, Michelle Penticost.

A spokeswoman for Sussex Police said: “At 5.45pm on Friday (January 21) police responded to a report that a suspect had breached their restraining order.

“Officers arrested a woman in her 40s who has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

Price was banned from contacting Penticost in 2019 under the terms of a five-year restraining order.

She was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

In December, Price was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for drink-driving while she was disqualified and did not have insurance, as well as a two-year driving ban.

She was driving to visit a nearby friend in Sussex when the crash happened at about 6.20am on September 28.

Her representative has been contacted for comment.