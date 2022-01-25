Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former BBC News head calls on corporation to ‘stop making lower grade stuff’

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 12:03 am
The BBC should ‘stop making the lower grade stuff’, a former head of news has said (Ian West/PA)
The former head of BBC News has said the corporation should focus on “fewer, bigger and better” programmes that viewers perceive as “worth the licence fee alone”.

Roger Mosey also said the BBC should stop making “lower grade schedule filler” and cluttering the schedules following the Government’s licence fee freeze announcement.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed the licence fee is to be frozen at £159 for two years, until 2024, after which it will rise in line with inflation for the following four years.

BBC director-general Tim Davie has since suggested the funding gap will have grown to around £285 million in the final year of the settlement.

Mr Mosey, 64, has suggested the corporation should “stop cluttering the schedules with tired formats” and focus on the “gems” that only the BBC can create – including Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders and Wimbledon.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Mr Mosey said: “The best course of action for BBC bosses is to do what they’ve talked about for decades and to focus on ‘fewer, bigger, better’.

“Stop making the lower-grade stuff that’s schedule filler and concentrate on programmes that viewers can describe as ‘worth the licence fee alone’.

“What might be jettisoned would be all new programmes in daytime TV – it could be farewell to Father Brown – and it may be that it’s finally time to merge BBC2 and BBC4 to make a single better-resourced channel.

“Netflix would kill to be able to launch a drama to millions of people simultaneously at 9pm on a Sunday night. But the controllers have cluttered up the schedules with tired formats.”

Mr Mosey also suggested the corporation should protect its news services, which serve the “communities of the UK”.

The licence fee plans will take effect from April 1 and later this year the Government will “start to consider the overall governance and regulation of the BBC”, as part of the mid-term review of the BBC Charter, it was announced last week.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced it plans to cast its gaze to the future and, given the changing broadcasting landscape due to streamers and video on demand, the Government will “separately consider whether the licence fee will remain a viable funding model for the BBC”.

