Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Olly Alexander talks about Doctor Who rumours

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 1:31 pm
NO ARCHIVE NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY Olly Alexander of Years and Years performs on stage during day one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London’s O2 Arena (Matt Crossick/PA)
NO ARCHIVE NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY Olly Alexander of Years and Years performs on stage during day one of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London’s O2 Arena (Matt Crossick/PA)

Singer Olly Alexander has insisted he is not the next Doctor Who but said he would like to do more acting.

The 32-year-old has been amongst the names bandied about to replace the incumbent Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, who is stepping down from the role after taking over the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor.

Alexander’s stint in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin won him critical acclaim but he has ruled out playing the famous Doctor in the BBC series.

Olly Alexander
File photo dated 14/11/21 of Olly Alexander who has ruled himself out of taking on the role of Doctor Who.

He expressed a desire to do more acting while appearing on ITV’s Lorraine saying he “definitely will at some point” and adding: “I don’t know what it’s going to be?

“I’d love to play a sexy witch with magic powers!”.

But prompted by presenter Lorraine Kelly who suggested “a sexy witch in Doctor Who?”, he said he would not be taking on the role.

He replied: “I mean it would be amazing, but I’m definitely not the Doctor.

“But I love the show and I can’t wait to watch it when it gets rebooted, because it’s going to be good.”

The musician also spoke about his first solo Years & Years record, Night Call, which was released last week.

He told Kelly: “I was just at home in my flat and I’d been listening to so much 80s music from It’s A Sin.

“I’ve always loved that era, but I just got so inspired again by that spirit of the dancefloor and the music that you would hear – disco and dance music.

“It really fed into Night Call.”

Night Call is currently on track to take the top spot in this week’s albums chart, the Official Charts Company said on Monday.

Queer As Folk and It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies is returning Doctor Who to serve as showrunner after departing the show in 2009.

Davies, who was responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, will make his return to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show in 2023 and for series beyond, the BBC previously said.

It’s A Sin actress Lydia West has been named by bookies recently as one of the favourites to step into Whittaker’s shoes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal