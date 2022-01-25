Zara McDermott ‘honoured’ as documentaries recognised by royalty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott said it was a “privilege” to have her BBC Three documentaries recognised by a member of the royal family.

The former Government adviser switched from reality TV to one-stop films that tackle some of today’s most important issues.

McDermott has been widely praised for her BBC Three documentary about revenge porn, which she followed up with a special exploring rape culture.

Zara McDermott has been widely praised for her BBC Three documentaries (Victoria Jones/PA)

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old attended a reception hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall to mark 50 years of the refuge charity, also attended by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Sharing an image of her speaking to Camilla, McDermott wrote: “Today I had the absolute honour of meeting Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall.

“I told her all about the work I have done, and will continue to do for young people.

“What a privilege to have your work recognised by a member of the Royal family, and to be able to share your aspirations for the future with them.

“I am so so so incredibly grateful.”

The refuge charity added in a comment: “You’re a fantastic supporter Zara and importantly an incredible role model to so many young women.”

McDermott’s first documentary titled Revenge Porn, centred on the sharing of explicit or sexual images or videos without consent and inspired by her own life experiences, became BBC Three’s most requested factual TV programme of 2021.

Her second film, Uncovering Rape Culture, stemmed from her own sexual assault four years previously.

In the documentary, she explores sexism and “rape culture” in Britain’s schools, looking at how such attitudes and toxic behaviours have become normalised.

McDermott is dating Made In Chelsea cast member Sam Thompson.