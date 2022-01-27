Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emilia Fox: 'Falling in love again – that's a big risk'

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 12:03 am
Emilia Fox has given an interview to Good Housekeeping (PA)


Silent Witness star Emilia Fox has spoken about the “big risk” of “falling in love again”.

The actress, 47, said it “makes her heart dance” when she thinks of what attracted her to TV producer boyfriend Jonathan Stadlen in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

She told the publication: “We’ve met at a time in our lives when we’ve both had relationships, we both have children and we’ve both been on our own and, as a result, we’re able to communicate freely, openly and honestly about everything.

“I’ve not had communications like that in any romantic relationship, ever.”

Emilia Fox in Good Housekeeping


Fox was previously married to actor Jared Harris.

She has been a fixture on the small screen in her role playing Dr Nikki Alexander on BBC crime drama Silent Witness since 2004.

Talking about taking more risks as she gets older and recounting the last one she took, she told Good Housekeeping: “Falling in love again – that’s a big risk.

“You have to be prepared to put all your cards on the table, to leave your past in the past and look forward to the future together – and to be vulnerable with that.

“I think that’s quite a brave thing to do.”

The Pianist actress, who is the magazine’s March cover star, said the change she would still like to see for women would be for it to “be made easier for every woman to have a working life and a home life”.

Emilia Fox in Good Housekeeping


She cited her Silent Witness co-star Liz Carr as an inspiration.

The 24th series of Silent Witness aired last year.

The full interview is in the March 2022 issue of Good Housekeeping, which is on sale from January 27.

