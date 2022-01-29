Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pam And Tommy will show sex tape theft in most empathetic way, says director

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 1:31 am Updated: January 29, 2022, 8:17 am
Pam and Tommy will show sex tape theft in ‘most empathetic’ way, says director (Disney/PA)
Pam and Tommy will show sex tape theft in 'most empathetic' way, says director (Disney/PA)

A new Disney series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape will portray the story in “the most empathetic way”, its director has said.

Craig Gillespie said his dramatised version of the events, during which the couple’s intimate video was leaked online in 1997, aimed to expose how “heinous” the situation was for those involved.

Pam And Tommy stars Lily James as Baywatch star Anderson and Sebastian Stan as her Motley Crue drummer lover.

I, Tonya UK Premiere – London
Craig Gillespie said his dramatised version of the events aimed to expose how ‘heinous’ the situation was for those involved (Ian West/PA Wire)

“We were really trying to portray how heinous the situation was,” Gillespie told the PA news agency.

“As a society how complicit we were and the judgment and the devouring of something that was deeply personal and to be able to look at it through today’s lens was a huge opportunity.

“About how in some ways we have changed and in some ways we haven’t.

“So we wanted to portray them in the most empathetic way and I think the writers did a great job on that”.

The VHS tape was stolen from a safe in the couple’s garage by Rand Gauthier, played by Seth Rogen in the series.

Three episodes of Pam And Tommy will premiere in the UK on February 2 (Disney/PA)

Actress Taylor Schilling, who plays Rogen’s onscreen wife Erica Gauthier, said the series “changes the perspective” on the sensationalised event, which had now become a “universal” experience.

“They were victims of a crime and the collective was complicit by making fun of them and continuing to exploit them,” she said.

“This show, it changes the perspective.

“One thing that is particularly interesting is that now as opposed to the mid-90s almost everyone because of social media can have the experience of feeling exploited or like they’re oversharing or being unfairly judged or misunderstood.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2014 – London
Actress Taylor Schilling said the sensationalised event has become a ‘universal’ experience for modern social media users (Ian West/PA)

“Who would have thought that that experience that was once reserved for people in the public eye … would become universal.

“Anybody can have that experience. Even if it’s a friend sharing a picture you didn’t consent to, any micro-version of this sort of thing happening.”

Three episodes of Pam And Tommy will premiere in the UK on February 2.

Disney says robust parental controls ensure its streaming platform offers a suitable viewing experience for all.

