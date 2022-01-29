Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sebastian Stan ‘terrified’ to take on the role of still-living Tommy Lee

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 2:59 am
Sebastian Stan ‘terrified’ to take on the role of still-living Tommy Lee (Disney/PA)
Sebastian Stan says he and Lily James were “terrified” to take on the roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for a new Disney series about the couple’s infamous sex tape.

Stan, who stars as the Motley Crue drummer, says he went running while listening to Lee’s voice “on loop” to prepare for playing “someone so different to me”.

Pam and Tommy charts the celebrity couple’s whirlwind romance and the theft of their intimate video which was leaked on the internet after being stolen from their home in 1997.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Pam and Tommy
Pam and Tommy charts the celebrity couple’s whirlwind romance and the theft of their intimate video (Disney/PA)

Asked about playing two people who are still alive, Stan said: “We were both terrified, these are big shoes to step into.

“Pamela for (James) and for me, I don’t have a tattoo on my body and so the idea of someone so different from me was terrifying.

“But then we got to this camera test and we had this unbelievable hair and makeup team that got us there.

“We looked at each other and thought ‘ok I think we have a shot here at doing this”.

On his preparation to play the famous rock musician he said: “Luckily YouTube was a huge help here because there is a lot of footage and information.

“There’s concerts where you can watch him playing the drums and really get the energy … and there’s a lot of interviews with him online as well.

“I would watch that on repeat and create playlists with his voice on loop and then I would go running listening to him every minute of the day as much as possible.”

Stan plays Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and James plays Baywatch star Pamela Anderson in the series (Disney/PA)

The series director, Craig Gillespie, added: “It’s an incredibly stressful situation for an actor to be taking a very iconic person and having to portray them.

Asked if he felt pressured by the presence of the real-life Anderson and Lee, he said: “I always feel pressure.

“The one thing that made me feel ok about it is that we were really trying to portray how heinous the situation was.”

Three episodes of Pam And Tommy will premiere in the UK on February 2.

