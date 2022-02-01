Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lesley Manville reveals famous face she ‘channelled’ for murder mystery role

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:03 am
Lesley Manville ‘channelled’ broadcaster Emily Maitlis for murder mystery role (Ian West/PA)
Actress Lesley Manville has revealed she “channelled” Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis for her new role in the mystery drama series Magpie Murders.

Academy Award nominee Manville has extensive credits including films Phantom Thread, Maleficent and sitcom Mum.

The stage, screen and TV performer will next play character Susan Ryeland, editor of a publishing company, in a detective drama adapted from Anthony Horowitz’s book.

Emily Maitlis
Emily Maitlis has presented Newnight since 2006 (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with Radio Times, the actress revealed she based the character on BBC journalist Maitlis, who has been presenting BBC Two current affairs programme Newsnight since 2006.

Manville, 65, said: “Emily Maitlis kept coming to my mind.

“It would be easy to imagine that highly intelligent women with important jobs just don’t worry about clothes, but I just thought, ‘No, come on, I’m going to rock this one.’

“I remember seeing Emily walking across the foyer of BBC TV Centre and, while obviously the mind is brilliant, she was looking fabulous in really high heels.

“So I’ve channelled her. I hope she’s pleased!”

The Crown
Manville will take over from Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in The Crown (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix)

Manville stars in Magpie Murders, which comes out on February 10 on the BritBox channel, alongside actor Daniel Mays.

The TV star is also taking over the role of Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter for the final two seasons of Netflix drama The Crown.

She added: “Princess Margaret is cooking very nicely.

“I’m presenting her from the early 90s through to, I imagine, her death.

“I can’t tell you anything about it or they’ll get Helena Bonham Carter back and age her up, but I’ve got a lot of nice stuff to get my teeth into, especially with my dear friend, Imelda Staunton.

“It’s a very nice job.”

Manville was made a CBE for services to drama and charity, receiving her royal honour at an investiture ceremony in Windsor Castle last November.

