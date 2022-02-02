Game of Thrones legacy will continue for generations, says star Ian McElhinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Game of Thrones legacy will continue for generations, says star Ian McElhinney

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 4:51 pm
One of the attractions at the Game of Thrones studio tour is the Iron Throne from the show (Niall Carson/PA)
The legacy of Game of Thrones in Northern Ireland will last for generations, one of the stars of the hit fantasy series has said.

Ian McElhinney, who played Barristan Selmy, was speaking ahead of the opening of the only officially-licensed Game of Thrones Studio Tour attraction.

The £40 million venue in Co Down has been described by Stormont Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, as “game-changing” for the region.

Game of Thrones, which was mostly filmed on location and in studios across the region has proven to be a draw, bringing visitors from across the world even years after the finale aired on the small screen in 2019.

McElhinney was among a number of cast and crew members who returned to the Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge on Wednesday ahead of it opening to the public as an attraction on Friday.

Parts of sets, costumes, weapons and behind the scenes video clips are included in the exhibition and experience.

“Visitors are going to get what they haven’t had before as a punter. They have seen it on the screen and now they’re in it and surrounded by it, immersed in it,” McElhinney said.

“It is a properly immersive experience. it’s a truly fabulous experience, people will be blown away.

Game of Thrones Studio Tour
Ian Beattie and Ian McElhinney talk about the show at the studio tour (Niall Carson/PA)

“How long will it (legacy) go on for? Generations. There are franchises where 50-year-olds are bringing their 14-year-olds to them because they fell in love with them.”

Ian Beattie, who played Meryn Trant, said the attraction “blows previous exhibitions out of the water”, showcasing the attention to detail on the costumes and sets.

He said HBO spent £250 million over eight seasons in the direct costs of making the show, with shops and businesses also benefitting from the “trickle-down effect”.

“It’s the gift that keeps giving, it has turned Northern Ireland into one of the leading film and television locations in the world,” he said.

“When HBO brought this here, it is the biggest gift this province has ever been given.

“This was, and in my opinion still is, the greatest television show ever made, and it was made here and that is something that everybody who lives here should be incredibly proud of. I know I am.”

Mr Lyons described the show as a “television and cultural phenomenon” and paid tribute to local talent and crafts people who brought the story to the small screen.

Game of Thrones Studio Tour
Visitors try out a display during a preview day of the Game of Thrones Studio Tour (Niall Carson/PA)

“That Northern Ireland was the principal filming location is testament both to the quality of the places we have here, and to the highly skilled, screen industry, talent base available,” he said.

“I am delighted, therefore, that Linen Mill Studios, where a significant proportion of Northern Ireland-based scenes were filmed, has become the world’s first and only officially-licensed Game of Thrones studio tour attraction, and a tangible symbol of the show’s legacy in Northern Ireland.

“This is the only place on the planet where you can see first-hand some of the stunning sets, intricate costumes, imaginative props, breath-taking concept sketches and many more authentic items related to the show.”

Game of Thrones Studio Tour
A visitor looks at props from the show (Niall Carson/PA)

Visiting the attraction on Wednesday morning, Mr Lyons said the timing, coming after the coronavirus pandemic, “could not be more opportune”.

“As international travel opens up once more, Northern Ireland has added this world class attraction to its already dynamic tourism offering,” he said.

“I congratulate studio owners on bringing the project to fruition and look forward to seeing the positive impact the Game of Thrones Studio Tour has on the local tourism landscape for many years to come.”

