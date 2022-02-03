Question Time to feature unvaccinated audience members after issuing call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Question Time to feature unvaccinated audience members after issuing call

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 2:47 am
Fiona Bruce (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Fiona Bruce (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Question Time will feature unvaccinated people in the audience on Thursday after an appeal launched last month.

Presenter Fiona Bruce previously called for people who have chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine to apply for the episode, which will broadcast from London.

“There are many different reasons why people have chosen not to get the vaccine – we would be interested to explore some of those issues,” she told viewers during an episode in January.

The current affairs programme sees members of the public ask questions of a panel of public figures, including politicians, journalists, authors and comedians – and vaccinations have been a point of discussion in many episodes since the start of the pandemic.

A statement from the BBC said: “There are still substantial numbers of the British public who are not vaccinated, especially in particular areas and communities.

“We think this is an interesting part of the debate which is worthy of discussion.

“Question Time always strives to discuss each side of every argument.

“This is about listening to, and understanding, our audience members. The BBC has always made the scientific consensus on vaccination very clear.”

The show requires all audience members show proof of full vaccination or evidence of a negative lateral flow test, while seating will be socially distanced and those in the audience will be asked to wear a mask when not speaking.

The Guardian previously reported that the BBC was using specialists to vet potential audience members after the invitation to appear was shared on forums used by anti-vax activists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal