Gary Lineker tests positive for Covid-19 after South Africa trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gary Lineker tests positive for Covid-19 after South Africa trip

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 4:03 pm
Gary Lineker apologised to people sitting near him on the plane (Ian Walton/PA)
Gary Lineker apologised to people sitting near him on the plane (Ian Walton/PA)

BBC sports broadcaster Gary Lineker has tested positive for Covid-19 after “feeling unwell” on a flight home from South Africa.

The Match Of The Day host, 61, admitted he is “gutted” to be missing the FA cup coverage this weekend while he self-isolates.

The former England and Leicester City striker also apologised to those sitting near him on the plane but insisted he “wore a mask for the entirety of the journey”.

Posting a picture of his positive lateral flow test on Twitter, he said: “Long time since I got between the lines.

“Arrived back from Cape Town early this morning.

“Started feeling a little unwell on the flight.

“Sorry to those sitting near, although I wore a mask for the entirety of the journey as didn’t eat.

“Hope I didn’t pass it on to anyone on BA42.”

Lineker thanked his fans for all the well wishes, calling them a “lovely lot”.

He added: “Thanks too to the brilliant scientists for the vaccines that should mean I won’t be seriously ill and clog up our brilliant NHS.

“Gutted to miss our live @BBCSport FA Cup 4th round ties though. Always the most fun.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal