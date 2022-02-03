Simon Cowell received ‘biggest telling off’ from young son after bike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Simon Cowell received ‘biggest telling off’ from young son after bike crash

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 4:09 pm
Simon Cowell shows the broken arm he suffered in a bicycle injury last week (James Manning/PA)
Simon Cowell has said he received “the biggest telling off” from his seven-year-old son Eric when he returned from hospital following his electric bike accident.

The music mogul and Britain’s Got Talent judge, 62, took a tumble over his bike’s handlebars last week, while not wearing a helmet, during a ride near his home in west London.

He was subsequently pictured leaving the property with his arm in a yellow cast covered in doodles by his son, who he shares with fiancee Lauren Silverman.

Simon Cowell broken arm
Simon Cowell days after his accident (James Manning/PA)

Speaking to ITV News, he said: “The one thing, the only thing, that scared me genuinely was when I was coming back from the hospital knowing that Eric, my son, was waiting for me to tell me off.

“It was kind of like when I was a child I was afraid of going home when I’d done something wrong. It was literally that and I got the biggest telling off – ‘Daddy you didn’t wear a helmet’.

“So lesson learnt. It could have been a lot worse if I am being honest.”

Cowell said he does not remember much about the crash, but added: “It was actually quite boring. I was just cycling, not paying any attention, it was raining and I went round a corner and the wheels just went under me – and then I knocked myself out.

“Luckily there were some people around who stopped the traffic.”

The Shooting Star Ball – London
Simon Cowell with fiancee Lauren Silverman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The accident is his second on an electric bike, following a crash in August 2020 in the US which saw him break his back and undergo six hours of surgery which involved having a metal rod inserted.

However, Cowell said he intended to get back on his bike soon.

He said: “The irony is that part of my physio was cycling after my bike accident, so it’s like I was feeling pretty fit at that point.

“So I can’t wait to get back on my bike, if I am being honest with you.”

Cowell added: “I was saying this the other day, that anyone who has a bike, you are going to fall off. So I think I’ve learnt my lesson now.”

The music executive returned to London to film Britain’s Got Talent alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, with the show slated to return to screens in spring.

The judges were photographed attending auditions and posed for pictures on the red carpet outside the London Palladium in mid-January.

The ITV series was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

