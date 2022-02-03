Gavin & Stacey star Russell Tovey to debut in BBC Three comedy Starstruck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gavin & Stacey star Russell Tovey to debut in BBC Three comedy Starstruck

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 11:33 pm
Rose Matafeo (Ian West/PA)
British actor Russell Tovey will star alongside Minnie Driver in one of BBC Threes “most successful” shows for its second series.

Essex-born Tovey, 40, known for playing Budgie in BBC comedy-drama Gavin & Stacey, will play an “annoying” director in comedy Starstruck – written by Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning writer Rose Matafeo.

New Zealand comic and actor Matafeo, 29, told The One Show that she “can’t believe” the amazing actors that star in the series, including returning actress Minnie Driver.

Introducing her on the BBC chat show, co-host Ronan Keating said she is “responsible for one of BBC Three’s most successful shows.”

Matafeo said: “Russell Tovey was an incredible get.

“He plays a director in the second series, a director Russell possibly had a bit of fun playing because he is sort of an amalgamation of every annoying director actors have potentially had to work with.

“I think it was perhaps a cathartic experience for him, I’m not sure.

“He is so funny in it and it is really scary to see proper actors come in and act because I am truly not a proper actor, I come from doing comedy and I’m like ‘you know your lines, this is amazing’ – they teach me a lot.”

Russell Tovey
Russell Tovey plays a director in the upcoming series of Starstruck (Matt Crossick/PA)

Matafeo created and stars in the six-part series on BBC Three which follows the life of Jessie, an east London millennial navigating the problems of becoming romantically involved with a film star.

BBC Three was revived as a linear service on Tuesday night nearly six years after it moved online.

Matafeo, who lives in London, was the first person of colour to win the award for best comedy show for a solo performance at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe with her stand-up routine Horndog.

The second series of Starstruck airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on February 7 at 10pm.

