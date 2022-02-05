Stephen Mulhern to fill in for Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Mulhern to fill in for Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
February 5, 2022, 11:13 am
Stephen Mulhern (Ian West/PA)
Stephen Mulhern (Ian West/PA)

Stephen Mulhern will co-host Dancing On Ice this week while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid, ITV has confirmed.

The TV star will join Holly Willoughby to front the show after Schofield announced on Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Schofield confirmed he is still testing positive on Saturday morning in a post on his Instagram stories, in which he wrote: “Did two tests to be absolutely sure.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

“Sorry @dancingonice. Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it’s so much fun x”

A statement from ITV said: “This Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate.”

It was previously announced that Dame Arlene Phillips will swap the dancefloor for the ice rink when she joins the show as a guest judge this weekend.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 78, will make a one-off appearance on the panel alongside permanent judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo for the show’s musical theatre-themed week.

Last weekend presenter Ria Hebden became the second contestant eliminated from the show, after ending up in the skate-off during movie week.

The judges unanimously chose to save former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

Dancing On Ice is on ITV on Sunday at 6pm.

