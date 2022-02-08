First University Challenge host Bamber Gascoigne dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First University Challenge host Bamber Gascoigne dies aged 87

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:19 am
Bamber Gascoigne receives a CBE from the Queen in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)
Bamber Gascoigne receives a CBE from the Queen in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

TV presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has died at the age of 87 following a short illness.

Gascoigne, best known as the original host of BBC’s University Challenge, died at his home in Richmond, the Grange Park Opera has announced on behalf of his family.

In 2014 the TV star inherited 14th century Surrey estate West Horsley Place from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, where Grange Park Opera built an opera house in the woods.

Bamber Gascoigne death
Bamber Gascoigne (John Stillwell/PA)

A statement from the opera said: “TV presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has today (8 February 2022) died at his home in Richmond after a short illness.”

Gascoigne took on the role as the first quizmaster of University Challenge in 1962 until the end of its initial run in 1987.

Lines he often used became classic University Challenge catchphrases such as “Your starter for 10”, “fingers on buzzers” and “I’ll have to hurry you”.

The quiz show was revived in 1994 with Jeremy Paxman as the quizmaster.

Bamber Gascoigne death
Bamber Gascoigne (Yui Mok/PA)

Gascoigne also wrote the satirical novel Murgatroyd’s Empire, which was published in 1972, as well as writing and presenting the documentary series The Christians in 1977 which explored the history of Christianity.

Other presenting projects included the documentary series Victorian Values in 1987 and The Great Moghuls in 1992.

In 1984, Gascoigne was famously played by Griff Rhys Jones in a sketch for the comedy series The Young Ones.

Sherlock star Mark Gatiss also portrayed Gascoigne in the 2006 film Starter For Ten which follows a student winning a place on a University Challenge quiz team.

Gascoigne was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2018 in the Queen’s birthday honours for his services to the arts.

The TV presenter had been married to his wife Christina, a potter, for 55 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]