Hollyoaks to move to streaming first approach in Channel 4 schedule shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hollyoaks to move to streaming first approach in Channel 4 schedule shake-up

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 4:13 pm
(Lime Pictures/Channel 4/PA)
(Lime Pictures/Channel 4/PA)

Hollyoaks is to become the first UK soap to premiere its episodes on a streaming service ahead of the live television broadcast.

Channel 4 will release new instalments of the drama to its on-demand service All 4 each morning followed by later screenings on its E4 channel the same evening and on Channel 4 the following day.

The broadcaster said it will move to this streaming first approach from March to provide viewers with “further opportunities to view as they choose”.

This change comes after a strong year for Hollyoaks on All 4 as it was the most streamed scripted series and second most streamed series overall in 2021, Channel 4 said.

An explosive hour-long episode that first aired on January 11 was the most streamed Hollyoaks episode of the last 12 months in the seven days after its broadcast.

Channel 4’s head of drama, Caroline Hollick, said: “It feels like a natural step for Hollyoaks with its youthful outlook and audience to be the first UK soap to premiere new episodes on our streaming service on an ongoing basis.

“Our loyal audience want to get their soap fix when they want, where they want it, and the series’ continued popularity on All 4 proves that with this new ‘stream first’ approach we are serving a much broader range of viewers, from those who want to stream, to those whose tea time ritual is kicked off with Hollyoaks each evening.”

Hollyoaks
Felix Westwood, played by Richard Blackwood, in one explosive Hollyoaks episode (Lime Pictures/PA)

The schedule change is in line with the broadcaster’s Future4 strategy to move scripted content to debut on All 4 before a linear broadcast, as outlined bychief executive Alex Mahon last year.

Hollyoaks’ executive producer, Lucy Allan, added: “We are excited to see Hollyoaks embrace the digital first proposition so favoured by its youth-skewing audience, this feels progressive and full of opportunities for the show.”

From March, you can stream Hollyoaks first on All 4 and tune in on weeknights on Channel 4 and E4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal