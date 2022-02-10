David Attenborough lights up Piccadilly Circus with message about plant power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Attenborough lights up Piccadilly Circus with message about plant power

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 7:49 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 9:57 pm
A 3D digital sequence featuring Sir David Attenborough is unveiled at Piccadilly Lights (Matt Alexander/PA)
A 3D digital sequence featuring Sir David Attenborough is unveiled at Piccadilly Lights (Matt Alexander/PA)

The face of Sir David Attenborough dominated Piccadilly Circus’s advertising screens for a special takeover as the veteran broadcaster alerted commuters about the importance of plants and their integral role in the survival of the planet.

The naturalist, 95, dominated Europe’s largest advertising display for 20 minutes on Thursday evening as he promoted a digital experience inspired by his latest documentary series The Green Planet.

Sir David said: “We must now work with plants, make the world a little greener, a little wilder. If we do this our future will be healthier, safer and in my experience, happier.”

After the announcement, a giant 3D animation showing a concrete backdrop slowly turned into an abundance of green foliage, eventually covering the entire screen.

The Green Planet AR Experience
The veteran broadcaster alerted commuters about the importance of plants via Piccadilly Circus’s advertising screens (Matt Alexander/PA)

In addition to Sir David’s announcement, the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, also known as the Fountain of Eros, in Piccadilly Circus was transformed into a plant installation, with flowers and foliage covering its steps.

The final episode of The Green Planet was broadcast on Sunday and saw Sir David exploring how plants manage to survive in London, despite the city’s inhospitable environment.

As an extension of the series, The Green Planet AR Experience will open on Regent Street on February 11.

The Green Planet AR Experience
The digital experience is inspired by his latest documentary series The Green Planet (Matt Alexander/PA)

The immersive experience will allow visitors to travel through a variety of digitally enhanced worlds, including Rainforest, Freshwater and Desert before finishing with an exploration of how humans are able to affect positive change.

Participants will be accompanied by a 3D hologram of Sir David as they learn how plants behave in the natural world, how they interact with animals and why they are vital for the future of the planet.

The Green Planet AR Experience will open at 55 Regent street and run until March 9.

