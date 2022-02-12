Mock The Week’s Ed Byrne pays tribute after death of comedy director brother

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Ed Byrne has paid tribute to his younger brother Paul who has died aged 44.

The comedy director worked with talent including Roisin Conaty, Catherine Bohart and Sindhu Vee, and wrote for BBC Radio 4 shows such as Andrew Maxwell’s Late Agenda and Tim FitzHigham: The Gambler.

His TV work included Dara O Briain’s video game-inspired panel show Go 8 Bit and Jamali Maddix’s Hate Thy Neighbour series for Vice, in which the comedian interviewed extremist groups around the world.

A statement from his management said: “After a short illness we are extremely saddened to confirm Paul Byrne has passed away at 44.”

Ed, who regularly appears on BBC topical panel show Mock The Week, shared a tribute on Twitter.

The 49-year-old wrote: “Paul Byrne was a lot of things to a lot of people. A talented comedy director and stand up fixer, he was loved by so many.

“But to me, he was my pain-in-the-arse little brother and I will miss him so much. RIP Paul Byrne 1977-2022.”

Jason Manford was among the famous names from the comedy world paying tribute and sharing their condolences.

He said: “Oh Ed I’m so sorry, what a top bloke he was and my thoughts are with you and your family.”

David Baddiel added: “So sorry to hear this Ed. All best and thinking of you.”

Richard Herring said: “Much love to you Ed. He was loved by a lot of people and will be greatly missed.”

Irish stand-up Bohart said: “Ed, I’m so sorry for your loss. Paul made everyone around him feel higher in their own esteem. He will be so missed.”

Comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, who competed on Britain’s Got Talent, described Paul as a “nice man, always humble and thoughtful”.

He added: “I knew him for only about a year but he had a way about him that made people who just met him feel they’d known him for years.

“I am one of the last people he ever worked with and recognise how lucky I am.”