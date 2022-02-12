Robobunny becomes first celebrity revealed during Masked Singer final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Robobunny becomes first celebrity revealed during Masked Singer final

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 8:07 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 8:11 pm
(Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)
(Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV/PA)

Markus Feehily has become the first celebrity to have their identity revealed during The Masked Singer final.

The Westlife star, 41, was unmasked as Robobunny after losing out in the first public vote of the night.

The celebrity panel’s guesses included Charlie Simpson from Busted, Ronan Keating from Boyzone and even the Duke of Sussex.

After being unmasked, he said: “Being hidden inside the costume gave me a chance to forget about what I look like for the first time in my career. I have always struggled with self-esteem and self-image and thankfully more recently have stopped caring as much.

“But it was a huge relief to be able to cast off all the rules and just let my voice fly in a different direction and mostly have fun.

“Westlife songs are so sincere, which is lovely, but I have a wild side to my voice, a side to it that doesn’t want to be harnessed, so it was lovely to be able to just go mad with the bunny.”

Mushroom and Panda remain in the running to be crowned champion of the ITV show’s third series.

The surreal show, which is presented by comedian Joel Dommett, sees famous contestants disguised in elaborate costumes sing in front of a celebrity panel who have to guess their true identity.

Saturday’s show saw Panda deliver a sassy performance of Blank Space by Taylor Swift, while Robobunny impressed with an impassioned and dramatic rendition of Run by Snow Patrol.

Mushroom then took to the stage and surprised the panel with a performance of the classical piece Flower Duet from Leo Delibes’ opera Lakme.

Three former contestants from previous series – Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, comedian Jason Manford as Hedgehog and JLS member Aston Merrygold as Robin – also returned to duet with the finalists ahead of the first elimination.

Regular panelists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan were joined by special guest singer Joss Stone, who won the second series performing as Sausage.

During last weekend’s semi-final, Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams was revealed as Rockhopper and Traffic Cone turned out to be classical singer Aled Jones.

Other celebrities who have been unmasked during this series include former England footballer Michael Owen, singer Will Young and broadcaster Gloria Hunniford.

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee, while singer Stone took the crown during the second season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]