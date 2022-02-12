Natalie Imbruglia: From pop stardom to winner of The Masked Singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Natalie Imbruglia: From pop stardom to winner of The Masked Singer

By Press Association
February 12, 2022, 9:17 pm
Natalie Imbruglia (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Natalie Imbruglia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Natalie Imbruglia has been a household name since the release of her 1997 hit Torn.

But the celebrity panel on The Masked Singer were still surprised when she was crowned winner and unveiled as Panda.

Imbruglia was born in February 1975 in Sydney, Australia, and studied ballet and tap dancing as a child, while also appearing in TV commercials.

Natalie Imbruglia found international fame in 1997 (PA)

She was 16 when in 1992 she was cast as Beth Brennan in the internationally successful soap Neighbours.

That role made her a household name in Australia, but it was Torn – her cover of Ednaswap’s 1995 song – that led to international success.

This continued until around 2009 when her fourth album Come To Life underperformed in the charts in her home nation and its UK release was cancelled.

However, she returned in 2015 with Male, a well-received collection in which she covered songs made famous by male-led acts.

Her recent album Firebird, released in September 2021, featured her first new material in a decade and was inspired by becoming a mother and her experience of overcoming a period of writer’s block.

Imbruglia made headlines in October 2019 when she announced she had given birth to a boy named Max Valentine at the age of 44, with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.

She previously told the PA news agency: “What I would say is I received so much love and support after I released my statement and so many women reaching out to me saying, ‘Oh gosh, I feel more comfortable in trying to do that – I have wanted to do that but I didn’t’.”

Imbruglia was married to Australian rocker Daniel Johns for five years until 2008.

She also previously dated Friends actor David Schwimmer.

