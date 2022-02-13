Kate Garraway finding ‘new way to be in love’ with husband amid Covid recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Garraway finding ‘new way to be in love’ with husband amid Covid recovery

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 11:15 am
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway has said she is discovering a “new way to be in love” with her husband, Derek Draper.

The 54-year-old former political adviser became seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent months in hospital before finally returning home.

Although he is now free of the virus, Draper has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires care at home.

Derek Draper became seriously ill with Covid in March 2020 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine, Garraway addressed their changing relationship.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, also 54, said: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’.

“But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

“That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son, Darcey and Billy, and she recently took over hosting ITV series Life Stories from Piers Morgan.

She said recent months had been “an emotional rollercoaster” and “gruelling” for her but suggested it is much worse for her husband.

Garraway was made an MBE in the New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

