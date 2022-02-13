Another celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after tense skate-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island star Liberty Poole has become the latest celebrity to get the boot from Dancing On Ice after losing in the skate-off to Kye Whyte.

The reality TV personality found herself in the sudden death round after taking a tumble during her performance earlier in the night.

Judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean voted to save BMX Olympic medal winner Whyte, with only Oti Mabuse backing Poole.

Liberty Poole and Joe Johnson

After the result was announced, she said: “Even though I had that fall tonight – sometimes these things happen – I have honestly enjoyed every second and I am proud of myself because I have pushed myself this week.”

Poole also thanked her mother for being in the studio audience every week, adding: “She is my rock.”

Whyte and his professional partner Tippy Packard found themselves in the skate-off for a second week but once again managed to survive.

Earlier in the night, Poole suffered a fall during her skate to Right Round by Flo Rida.

The rollercoaster-themed routine saw her lifted by her professional partner Joe Johnson but lose her footing during the landing, dragging Johnson to the ice.

However, the pair quickly regained their feet and finished their routine just as the music ended.

Like any great rollercoaster, there’s always ups and downs… but Liberty is such a pro for finishing the ride!🎢 Well done Liberty & Joe 👏 #DancingOnIce — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 13, 2022

She scored 28 points out of 40 – her highest score of the series.

Bez also took a tumble during an energetic routine dressed as a bee-keeper to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves.

He scored 19.5 out of 40 but once again escaped the skate-off via the public vote.

Regan Gascoigne, son of former England footballer Paul, delivered a high-scoring routine to Shivers by Ed Sheeran inspired by his love of reptiles, earning 36.5 points out of 40.

Mabuse praised him for recovering from a small slip on the ice, saying: “It is OK to stumble. It makes you human.”

Kye Whyte

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole was first on the rink, performing to House Of Fun by Madness, and also scored well with 34 points.

However, judge Christopher Dean was still critical, saying: “It was fun but it didn’t quite tickle my funny bone.”

Phillip Schofield also made his return to the ITV show after missing a week as he tested positive for Covid-19, with Stephen Mulhern stepping in to replace him.

As the show began, he said: “I had serious fomo, I have to tell you, made better by four or five gin and tonics. And well done to Stephen Mulhern as well. Fantastic. You are welcome.”