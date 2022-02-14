Mark Wright burst into tears after learning he would become an uncle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mark Wright burst into tears after learning he would become an uncle

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 12:03 am
Mark Wright burst into tears after learning he would become an uncle (Matt Crossick/PA)
Mark Wright burst into tears after learning he would become an uncle (Matt Crossick/PA)

Mark Wright burst into tears after hearing the news he was going to be an uncle, his brother has revealed.

The former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star claimed he was going to be “the best uncle” and was “absolutely delighted” by the news.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, English footballer Joshua Wright and his wife Hollie shared the story of how they told their family they were to become parents.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
The former Towie star claimed he was going to be ‘the best uncle’ (Ian West/PA)

“We gave them all a babygrow with the words: uncle mark, auntie Jessica and auntie Natalya on them,” said Joshua.

“When we gave Mark his, he burst out crying.

“He said: ‘I’m going to be the best uncle.’ He’s absolutely delighted, he can’t wait and he’s so proud.

“It’s nice to have lots of aunties and uncles to take care of the baby.”

Footballer Joshua Wright and his wife Hollie are expecting their first child (Hello!/PA)

Mark, who is married to Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, is also known for his TV and radio presenting and has appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about their excitement at becoming parents the couple told Hello! they were “in full nesting mode.”

“We’re very excited. We feel ready in ourselves,” said Joshua.

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal