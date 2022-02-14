Amazon shares glimpse of new Lord Of The Rings series during Super Bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amazon shares glimpse of new Lord Of The Rings series during Super Bowl

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 4:31 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 7:35 am
Amazon offered fans a first glimpse at its highly anticipated Lord Of The Rings series during the Super Bowl.
The 60 second advert for the upcoming drama, titled The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, featured a selection of JRR Tolkien’s classic mythical characters including elves, dwarves and orcs.

The multi-season series will be set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books.

It will focus on a story that unites the major events of Tolkien’s Second Age together – the forging of the famous rings, Amazon said.

“What else is out there?” a voice over is heard to say during the trailer.

“There’s wonders in this world beyond our wandering. I can feel it.”

The trailer features cinematic landscapes including snowy mountain faces, raging seas and dark, mysterious forests.

Announcing the new series title earlier this year, Amazon released a video in which molten metals ran like fiery rivers through wooden ravines to craft out silver letters to spell out its name.

The first instalment of the series was filmed in New Zealand and it was announced in August that production would move to the UK for the second season.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay and directed by JA Bayona, Charlotte Brandstrom and Wayne Che Yip, who is also a co-executive producer.

The fantasy book series, and its prequel The Hobbit, was created by Tolkien and was later adapted for the big screen, radio and the stage numerous times.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

