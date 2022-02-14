Craig Revel Horwood on showing a ‘brighter’ side to his Strictly persona on tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craig Revel Horwood on showing a ‘brighter’ side to his Strictly persona on tour

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 9:09 pm
Craig Revel Horwood (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Craig Revel Horwood has said people will get to see a “brighter” side to him during his tour instead of his critical persona on Strictly Come Dancing.

The choreographer and dancer, 57, is embarking on his All Balls & Glitter Tour during which he will be singing, dancing, telling stories and sharing secrets about his life.

Speaking on The One Show, he said: “You’ll see the lighter, brighter, smiley side of me. Obviously, on Strictly I have to be a judge and I play that character, but on tour, I’m going to be my total self.

Strictly Come Dancing
Craig Revel Horwood has been a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2004 (Guy Levy/BBC)

“I think most people think I’m like me on Strictly all the time, but I actually am quite fun.”

Revel Horwood is best known for his brutally honest feedback to celebrity contestants on the dancing competition, which he has been involved with since the show’s first series in 2004.

The dancer described his upcoming one-man show as a “musical journey” on which he will perform songs from musical theatre such as Miss Saigon, Cats and Crazy For You.

He has performed in many productions and pantomimes over the years, but he will be on his own for this tour instead of being with a cast, which he said will be “quite strange”.

“I can’t wait, I’m super excited, I’m also super nervous,” he added.

“It’s going to be a lonely old world, darling, just me on the stage alone. It’s going to be good fun though.”

He revealed that getting to perform on a stage by himself was a childhood dream that he was fulfilling 50 years on.

He said: “At seven I was dreaming that one day I’d be stood on the stage singing, bizarrely, but then I started to dance and then fell in love with that.

“And then that led to musicals, where I was told to sing, and then that led to acting, so I’m putting all three together now.”

Revel Horwood added that, aside from pink satin costumes, the audience will be treated to secrets that he has not revealed in his autobiographies and feels people will be shocked by things they hear and see.

He said: “It’s going to be jumping off the precipice on this one. I think go big or go home, darling, that’s what I say.”

Craig Revel Horwood’s All Balls & Glitter Tour begins on March 24 in Cheltenham and will tour across the UK.

