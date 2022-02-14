Craig Revel Horwood on showing a ‘brighter’ side to his Strictly persona on tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Revel Horwood has said people will get to see a “brighter” side to him during his tour instead of his critical persona on Strictly Come Dancing.

The choreographer and dancer, 57, is embarking on his All Balls & Glitter Tour during which he will be singing, dancing, telling stories and sharing secrets about his life.

Speaking on The One Show, he said: “You’ll see the lighter, brighter, smiley side of me. Obviously, on Strictly I have to be a judge and I play that character, but on tour, I’m going to be my total self.

Craig Revel Horwood has been a judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2004 (Guy Levy/BBC)

“I think most people think I’m like me on Strictly all the time, but I actually am quite fun.”

Revel Horwood is best known for his brutally honest feedback to celebrity contestants on the dancing competition, which he has been involved with since the show’s first series in 2004.

The dancer described his upcoming one-man show as a “musical journey” on which he will perform songs from musical theatre such as Miss Saigon, Cats and Crazy For You.

He has performed in many productions and pantomimes over the years, but he will be on his own for this tour instead of being with a cast, which he said will be “quite strange”.

“I can’t wait, I’m super excited, I’m also super nervous,” he added.

“It’s going to be a lonely old world, darling, just me on the stage alone. It’s going to be good fun though.”

New dates for my one man show! Excited to finally getting the show on the road! pic.twitter.com/esCyfRtVhK — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) January 26, 2022

He revealed that getting to perform on a stage by himself was a childhood dream that he was fulfilling 50 years on.

He said: “At seven I was dreaming that one day I’d be stood on the stage singing, bizarrely, but then I started to dance and then fell in love with that.

“And then that led to musicals, where I was told to sing, and then that led to acting, so I’m putting all three together now.”

Revel Horwood added that, aside from pink satin costumes, the audience will be treated to secrets that he has not revealed in his autobiographies and feels people will be shocked by things they hear and see.

He said: “It’s going to be jumping off the precipice on this one. I think go big or go home, darling, that’s what I say.”

Craig Revel Horwood’s All Balls & Glitter Tour begins on March 24 in Cheltenham and will tour across the UK.