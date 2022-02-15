Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chloe Madeley and James Haskell announce baby news

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 9:09 am
James Haskell and Chloe Madeley are expecting their first child (PA)
Chloe Madeley and former England rugby player James Haskell are expecting their first child together.

Fitness expert Madeley, 34, who is the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, confirmed the news on Instagram and her sports star husband spoke about their impending arrival on Good Morning Britain.

Haskell, 36, appeared on the morning ITV programme alongside father-in-law Richard, who hosted Tuesday’s episode alongside Ranvir Singh.

Rugby star Haskell, who recently published the book Ruck Me: (I’ve Written Another Book), said: “Chloe and I are expecting our first child, we’re going to be having a little girl.”

After an image of a scan of the baby girl appeared on screen, grandfather-to-be Richard said: “That’s the little girl. Looks like she’s reading the paper!”, to which Haskell quipped: “Let’s hope she has her mother’s looks because if she looks anything like me, we’re in a spot of bother.”

Alongside a video and pictures, which included the scan of the baby, Chloe’s Instagram announcement to her nearly 240,000 followers was captioned with the words ‘Little one’ followed by a heart emoji.

Madeley and Haskell were married in 2018.

He has previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and the couple launched the Couples Quarantine podcast in 2020.

