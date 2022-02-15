Tom Daley completes ‘daunting’ outdoor swim as Comic Relief challenge continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Daley completes ‘daunting’ outdoor swim as Comic Relief challenge continues

By Press Association
February 15, 2022, 5:27 pm
Tom Daley during his Comic Relief challenge (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tom Daley has completed an outdoor swim in bitterly cold temperatures as he continued his gruelling four-day challenge to raise money for Comic Relief.

The Olympic gold-medallist diver was thrown into the deep end on the second day of his Hell Of A Homecoming Red Nose Day Challenge, battling the elements to complete a 1,600-metre open water swim in Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Reading.

Daley, 27, said: “As I was getting into the water, I was feeling as ready as I’ll ever be, but the idea of swimming such a long distance in water that was 5.2 degrees was extremely daunting.

“Halfway round the lake, I was going into the wind and it really picked up.

“It took me a lot longer to complete the second half. Every time I was doing a stroke, it felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere, which was so frustrating.

“But I just had to keep going. When I got to the finish line, it was just a relief to be out of the cold water and then rushed into the warm.”

Supporting him from the sidelines was Paralympic swimming gold-medallist Ellie Simmonds, who said she was “blown away” with his efforts.

She added: “For Tom to do that swim is phenomenal.

“He didn’t stop, he just kept on going. I was quite impressed with his stroke too, he’s a diver but that stroke of his, that freestyle stroke was phenomenal.

“To see him achieve that is absolutely amazing.

“His swimming trainer Kerri-Anne earlier said that for open water swimming, if the temperature is below 16 degrees the event gets cancelled. For this it was less than six degrees!”

After completing the swim, Daley handed out red noses before jumping on his bike to start a 63-mile cycle from Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake to Southampton.

He said: “I am feeling exhausted and tired, and now I have to get back on the bike to cycle to Southampton.

“It’s going to take a lot for me to get back out there and keep going, but I am going to do it because it’s worth it and it’s for a good cause.”

Comic Relief 2022
Olympic diver Tom Daley rides his bike through Winchester during his Comic Relief challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Daley set off on his homecoming tour on Monday, when he left the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford for a six-mile row to Tower Pier before a 60-mile cycle to the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake.

His challenging journey will be documented for a special BBC One and iPlayer documentary airing in March, ahead of the return of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 18.

