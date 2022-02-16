Love Thy Neighbour actor Jack Smethurst dies at 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Thy Neighbour actor Jack Smethurst dies at 89

By Press Association
February 16, 2022, 8:59 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst has died aged 89.

The actor was best known for playing bigoted factory worker Eddie Booth in the 1970s sitcom.

Smethurst’s son Adam announced his death on Twitter and shared a series of photos from his personal life and career.

He wrote: “Today we said farewell to our dear Dad. He was much loved and brought joy to many. Our entire family give thanks to a long and fruitful life. Jack Smethurst 1932 – 2022.”

Pemberton Associates actors’ agency tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former client, Jack Smethurst.

“He had a very long career, appearing in many iconic films and series.”

The company added: “He had thousands of amazing stories and was a genuinely lovely man.”

Born in Manchester, Smethurst made his film debut in the 1958 farce Carry On Sergeant and secured roles throughout the 60s in productions such as the kitchen sink dramas A Kind Of Loving and Saturday Night And Sunday Morning.

It was in 1972 that he landed his best known role playing Booth in Love Thy Neighbour, a white socialist who is shocked when a black couple move in next door.

His outlook and racist language was often contrasted with that of his wife Joan, played by Kate Williams, who had a more welcoming attitude to their new neighbours.

The series, which has since attracted controversy over its handling of issues of race, ran for eight series between 1972 and 1976 on ITV.

Comedian Tommy Cannon was among those paying tribute.

He said on Twitter: “Sending condolences to jack Smethurst’s family, our first panto season together.”

John Altman, best known for playing Nick “Nasty Nick” Cotton in EastEnders, added: “Saddened to hear that my old friend Jack Smethurst has passed away. He was great fun to work with.

“I will always have fond memories of the times we spent together. May he rest in peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]