Bob Saget’s family granted injunction to block release of death investigation records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bob Saget’s family granted injunction to block release of death investigation records

By Press Association
February 17, 2022, 4:09 am
The family of Bob Saget has been granted a temporary injunction to block the release of records from the investigation into his death (Richard Shotwell/PA)
The family of Bob Saget has been granted a temporary injunction to block the release of records from the investigation into his death (Richard Shotwell/PA)

The family of Bob Saget has been granted a temporary injunction to block the release of records from the investigation into his death.

The emergency motion was filed on Tuesday to stop sensitive information being shared with anyone other than the late US comedian’s wife and daughters.

A court ruling stated sharing such information would cause Saget’s loved ones “severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress”.

The actor, who was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the US sitcom Full House, was found dead on January 9 in a Florida hotel room.

A Florida medical examiner ruled his cause of death as an accidental blow to the head, likely from “an unwitnessed fall”, with no evidence of illicit drugs present.

The lawsuit, brought on behalf of Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo and their daughters against the Orange County Sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office, seeks to block evidence taken from the scene, which they say depict Saget’s body “graphically”.

Documents obtained by the PA news agency stated: “The court finds that plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.”

The temporary injunction will remain in effect until further order by the court.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal