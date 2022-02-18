Zazie Beetz says race is ‘really not discussed’ in Europe compared with the US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zazie Beetz says race is ‘really not discussed’ in Europe compared with the US

By Press Association
February 18, 2022, 2:12 am
Zazie Beetz says race is ‘talked about less’ in Europe compared with the US (Ian West/PA)
Zazie Beetz says the topic of race is “really not discussed” in Europe compared with the US.

The actress said there were “definitely cultural differences” across the pond and between the experiences of Black Americans and their English counterparts.

Beetz stars in films including The Harder They Fall and Joker and is known for her role as Van in Donald Glover’s comedy drama series Atlanta.

Season three of the FX show, which also stars Glover and Brian Tyree Henry, was filmed mostly in Europe, which German-American actress Beetz said she found “very interesting.”

“I think it was quite special but there are definitely cultural differences,” she said.

“I hadn’t spent much time in London and…there is a difference between Black American experience and Black English experience (and) the culture and history around that.

“I think race is talked about less in Europe and it’s very interesting how in the US we discuss this topic and how it’s really not discussed in Europe as a whole.

“I feel like in 2020 these conversations started bubbling up so it’s interesting for me and, I’m sure for all of us, to be comparing our US experience with the European one.”

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Beetz is known for her role as Van in Donald Glover’s comedy drama series Atlanta (Ian West/PA)

Atlanta follows college dropout Earn’s attempts to manage the rap career of his cousin Alfred “Paper Boi” (Henry), while trying to redeem himself in the eyes of ex-girlfriend Van (Beetz).

Glover said that he wanted the third series to “be about white people” and that research had been required.

“We had to really think not like us which was really cool because it gave you a really interesting perspective on a lot of things,” he said.

