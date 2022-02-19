Andrew Garfield says being on Strictly Come Dancing is ‘on the bucket list’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Andrew Garfield says being on Strictly Come Dancing is ‘on the bucket list’

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 4:15 am
Andrew Garfield says being on Strictly Come Dancing is ‘on my bucket list’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Andrew Garfield says being on Strictly Come Dancing is ‘on my bucket list’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Andrew Garfield says that he would “love” to be on Strictly Come Dancing and that competing on the show is “on the bucket list”.

The Oscar-nominated actor pledged that if he won the award for best actor next month then he would take part in the dancing competition.

Garfield, who is nominated for the accolade for his performance in Netflix’s Tick, Tick…Boom! made the remarks on the Graham Norton Show alongside comedians Rob Beckett and Dawn French, and professional dancer Johannes Radebe.

Graham Norton Show – London
Garfield made the remarks on the Graham Norton Show, alongside professional dancer and Strictly star Johannes Radebe (Matt Crossick/PA)

Asked whether he would consider being on the popular BBC show, he said: “It’s hard to confess this. I would love to do Strictly.

“It’s on the bucket list.

“If I win the Oscar then I’ll come and do it. How’s that?”

Radebe made history on the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing as part of the first all-male couple, dancing with The Great British Bake Off 2012 winner John Whaite.

The duo finished as runners-up behind Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

French, star of hit UK comedy French and Saunders and The Vicar Of Dibley, said Radebe’s performance with Whaite was a “game-changing moment”.

Graham Norton Show – London
French, star of hit UK comedy French and Saunders and The Vicar Of Dibley, said Radebe’s performance with Whaite was a ‘game-changing moment’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I have to say that last year, you two dancing together that was one of the highlights of last year for me,” she told Radebe.

“It brought so much joy and was a proper game changing moment where we all went ‘yes of course two guys should be dancing together’.

“It was just so completely joyful – thank you so much.”

Beckett said that he would also probably do Strictly, “when Lou (his wife) leaves me.”

The Graham Norton Show is available on BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal