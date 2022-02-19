Losing my mother left me with a precise agony, says Andrew Garfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Losing my mother left me with a precise agony, says Andrew Garfield

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 5:22 pm
Andrew Garfield (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Andrew Garfield (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Andrew Garfield has said the grief of losing his mother rearranged his world and left him with a “precise agony”.

The actor, who has been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Netflix’s biography Tick, Tick… Boom!, began filming after his mother Lynn died from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Garfield, 38, plays Rent lyricist and composer Jonathan Larson, who died on the day of the musical’s debut.

Speaking to Jackie Long on Channel 4 about his grief, Garfield said: “It is very very difficult, I think with a loss like that the world gets rearranged and I say that knowing I am not unique in that experience.

“Its so strange because it feels very unique when it is happening, if feels like oh my god I’m the only person that’s ever lost their mother, because it does feel so lonely and precise.

“It feels just like a precise agony and for a period of time I didn’t want to, and I wasn’t able to, do anything.

“I was kind of wasted and the world didn’t make sense, and it still doesn’t, because I miss her greatly, and I hope it never makes sense because I always want to miss her.”

Garfield, best known for playing Spider-Man, has already been recognised for his role in Tick, Tick…Boom!, winning best actor in a musical/ comedy film at this year’s Golden Globes.

The film, which is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tells the story of Larson’s attempt to enter the industry by writing a new musical.

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield with Spiderman fans (Ian West/PA)

Garfield said his mother was “proud” of his career and that her voice never leaves his side.

He added: “She was proud of my achievements but she was much more proud of how I treated someone in Sainsbury’s or Asda that was checking us out with our groceries, she was someone that was about the small kindnesses in life.

“If I’m short-tempered with someone , if I’m having a rough day and someone walks past me and they’re nice to me and I’m gruff, I will feel a little hand on my shoulder, it will be my mother’s hand and I hear her say ‘Andrew’ and I’ll go back and I’ll say ‘hey sorry that was a bit rude of me’.

“I hope she never takes a hand off my shoulder in that way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal