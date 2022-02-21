Lucy Mecklenburgh will have to wait to meet baby daughter before choosing name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lucy Mecklenburgh will have to wait to meet baby daughter before choosing name

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 12:02 am
Lucy Mecklenburgh will have to wait to meet baby daughter before choosing name (Ian West/PA)
Lucy Mecklenburgh will have to wait to meet baby daughter before choosing name (Ian West/PA)

Lucy Mecklenburgh says she “can’t wait” to welcome her second child, but that she will need to wait to meet her baby daughter before deciding on a name.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, who already shares son Roman with actor Ryan Thomas, said she had an “inkling” that her new baby would be a girl but was not sure.

She told Hello! magazine that the latest addition to the family was due in late spring.

Mecklenburgh announced she was expecting again in November when she shared a photo on Instagram

“We can’t wait,” the 30-year-old TV personality said.

“I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman.

“With him I just knew – I don’t know why but even before we found out, I said: ‘I know, one hundred per cent, it’s a boy.’”

On choosing a name, Mecklenburgh said again she was more certain with her previous child.

“With Roman we named him as soon as we found out we were having a boy.

“I remember we looked at a list and we both pointed to the same name. But this time, we have a list of 15 names.

“We may just have to wait to meet her. Nothing in the world beats that moment when you hold your baby for the first time.

“You experience this whole new kind of love, and they are your world. Nothing else really matters.”

Mecklenburgh announced she was expecting again in November when she shared a photo on Instagram.

The post showed her cradling her baby bump while her son looks at his own bare stomach.

Roman was born on 7 March 2020 – a couple of weeks before lockdown hit and Mecklenburgh admitted that being a new mum could be “very lonely”.

But she said social media had helped.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 – London
Mecklenburgh already shares a son, Roman, with actor Ryan Thomas (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I’d put up stories at 4am about feeding and I’d get mums messaging me back.

“It was a way to know you are not alone. That is how motherhood is: we are all in it together.”

Mecklenburgh and Thomas, 37, have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal