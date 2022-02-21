BBC’s Morning Live returns in new Manchester studio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones opened a new series of BBC One’s Morning Live in their new Manchester studio with laughs over the weather and Jones’ post-operative boot.

The pair were joined by Dr Xand van Tulleken, chef Anna Haugh and Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima.

The relocation of the show from London to Manchester city centre was announced last year as part of the BBC’s Across The UK plans, to ensure the broadcaster better serves and reflects communities throughout the country.

Jones, 44, had a medical boot on his left foot after recently undergoing an operation, with Marsh, 45, joking “it’s a good job there’s a doctor in the house!” and Jones revealing he wanted to show everyone his scar.

Doctor Xand van Tulleken and Graziano Di Prima arrived to join Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones this morning (BBC/PA).

Marsh and Jones were later joined by Adam Thomas, who revealed that his niece will star alongside him in the new series of Waterloo Road.

Thomas, who plays Dante Charles, said: “What I can tell you is my little niece Scarlett Thomas is going to be joining the cast of Waterloo Road.”

The 12-year-old is the daughter of Coronation Street stars Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien. O’Brien, 38, also previously starred in Waterloo Road.

Thomas said: “Dante and Chlo had a little baby called Izzy many moons ago and she’s now grown up and my little niece gets to play her.

The new cast of Waterloo Road pupils (Paul Husband/PA).

“My brother’s daughter gets to play my on-screen daughter.”

Marsh, 45, also stars in the new series of Waterloo Road, playing a canteen worker.

Thomas warned that his niece is a “triple threat” after seeing her audition tape for the role of Izzy Charles.

He added: “She can sing, she can act, she can dance. She’s amazing, she’s absolutely amazing.”

Derrick Evans, best known as fitness instructor Mr Motivator, also joined the presenters and Dr Xand to discuss the death of his granddaughter and raise awareness of bacterial meningitis.

Join us at 9.15am for the very first #MorningLive from our new home in Manchester 🙌 @GethincJones 🦶 pic.twitter.com/YcjmzXlUOU — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) February 21, 2022

Kimberley Walsh, Sara Cox and Sam Quek are also part of the Morning Live line-up as the BBC show’s presenters work in changing pairings.

Former Crimewatch host Rav Wilding will also be a regular face on the programme.

The daytime show welcomes a variety of guests and discusses entertaining and topical subjects five days a week.

Marsh and Jones signed off the first show from Manchester with a dance class with Di Prima.

Morning Live broadcasts Monday to Friday on BBC One at 9.15am.