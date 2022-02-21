Doctor Who star Stewart Bevan has died age 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doctor Who star Stewart Bevan has died age 73

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 8:53 pm
Doctor Who star Stewart Bevan has died at the age of 73.

The actor was best known for playing Professor Clifford Jones alongside Jon Pertwee’s third Doctor in the popular sci-fi programme.

His death was announced by his ex-partner and former co-star Katy Manning on Twitter, who previously portrayed his love interest Jo Grant in the BBC show.

She paid tribute to Bevan by sharing photos of them together and wrote: “Stewart Bevan, the most beautiful man poet actor screenwriter husband and father to @CoralBevan @Misswendybevan went on his awfully big adventure.

“He was the love in my life for many years on and off screen and our wonderful friendship continued to the end.”

The actress also noted that she was writing a short story and planned to dedicate the work to him as she feels Bevan was a “huge part” of her story.

She added: “How blessed I am, he has touched life and lit up my heart since 1971.”

The Doctor Who official Twitter account also remembered the late actor by posting a photo of Manning and Bevan, adding: “We’re sad to hear that Stewart Bevan has passed away, who played Professor Clifford Jones, the husband of Jo Jones (nee Grant)”.

The actor featured in six episodes of Doctor Who in 1973 and also reprised his role alongside Pertwee for later trailers and documentaries of the BBC show.

Bevan’s other acting credits include an appearance in Emmerdale in 1977 as well as a string of films including Brannigan, The Ghoul, House Of Mortal Sin and The Scouting Book For Boys.

