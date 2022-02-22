Martin Kemp couldn’t buy a record for years after Spandau Ballet split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Martin Kemp couldn’t buy a record for years after Spandau Ballet split

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 12:02 am
Martin Kemp has revealed he couldn’t bear to buy a record after Spandau Ballet split as it made him feel sick (Ian West/PA)
Martin Kemp has revealed he couldn’t bear to buy a record after Spandau Ballet split as it made him feel sick (Ian West/PA)

Martin Kemp has said he was unable to buy a record for eight years after Spandau Ballet split up in 1990 because it made him feel “physically sick”.

Kemp, 60, was the bassist in new wave band before its split in 1990, after which he went on to pursue a career in acting.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Kemp reflected on the lessons he learnt after filming new BBC Two show Rock Till We Drop.

The programme sees amateur musicians over the age of 64 given the chance to audition for Kemp and his co-host, musician Lady Leshurr.

If successful, the contestants go on to form two rock bands, who will perform at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Kemp said after filming the show he realised “the importance of being in a band and making it work” as he considered his own experience when asked he learnt from ‘more mature musicians’ while making the show.

Spandau Ballet
Kemp (far left) was part of new wave band Spandau Ballet (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“When Spandau Ballet split up in 1990, I had about eight years when I wouldn’t even buy a record because it made me feel physically sick.

“Being in Spandau was just one argument after the other. We’d go from arguing to being best friends to arguing. It’s been a trial the past few years,” he said.

“So Rock Till We Drop made me remember how much fun the music business can be. It’s about achieving your dreams and having fun.”

Spandau Ballet reunited in 2009 for a world tour and continued to perform together until 2019, when they once again announced they would be disbanding.

This week’s issue of Radio Times magazine

Kemp also spoke about the difficulty of rejection and how hard it was to turn down potential band members on the programme.

He told Radio Times: “I am an emotional guy, but I cry more when I see people achieving things.

“However, the hardest, saddest and darkest side to the show was telling people they hadn’t made it because it will probably be the last chance they have. I was surprised by how much it hurt.”

Rock Till We Drop starts on March 1 at 9pm on BBC Two.

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times.

