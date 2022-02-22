Cillian Murphy reveals how he perfected his Brummie accent for Peaky Blinders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Cillian Murphy reveals how he perfected his Brummie accent for Peaky Blinders

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 12:02 am
Cillian Murphy, as Tommy Shelby, on the set of series five of Peaky Blinders (Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach Productions)
Cillian Murphy, as Tommy Shelby, on the set of series five of Peaky Blinders (Matt Squire/Caryn Mandabach Productions)

Cillian Murphy has revealed he recorded Birmingham pub goers to learn the accent for his role as Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby.

The actor, 45, said he struggled to transform himself into the imposing, brutal character at the head of the Shelby family.

Changing his noticeable Cork accent into that of someone from Birmingham was decidedly difficult for the actor, who admitted he went into the actual Garrison pub with the show’s creator, Steven Knight, to record locals singing and talking.

Cillian Murphy is interviewed in the latest issue of the Radio Times (Radio Times)

He told the Radio Times of his character: “I do not share one thing with him. There’s no iota of commonality between the two of us.”

He added: “I hung out with Steve, and we went to the actual Garrison pub in Birmingham with his Brummie mates.

“And we’re just drinking Guinness there, and they’re singing Birmingham City songs and telling all sorts of stories, and I was recording on my iPhone, and then I took that home, and used it to try and track the accents, you know.

“And then I would call Steve and just leave voicemails on his phone in the accent and see how close I was to it.”

Murphy has discussed how difficult it was for him to play somebody with post traumatic stress disorder, and how he had to make lifestyle changes to physically transform himself into the character.

He also discussed the grief that the entire show experienced after the death of Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray, the formidable auntie and matriarch of the Shelby family.

McCrory died of cancer in April 2021, aged 52, and Murphy has previously spoken about the final season of the series being a tribute to her.

He told Radio Times: “She was a remarkable human being and a remarkable actor. And I feel very privileged to have got to know her so well and to work so closely with her.

“She really was on a different level, and our scenes were my favourites.

“We got into the swing of it where we didn’t seem to need to rehearse or anything; we would just put the two characters up, and they would pop.”

The highly anticipated sixth and final season of the Peaky Blinders is out on February 27.

The full interview can be found in this week’s Radio Times.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal