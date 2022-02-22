BBC responds to complaints over interview with Novak Djokovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC responds to complaints over interview with Novak Djokovic

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:22 am
Novak Djokovic (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic (John Walton/PA)

The BBC has defended its interview with Novak Djokovic after some viewers complained it was “irresponsible” to give him a platform to air his views against the coronavirus vaccine.

The world number one tennis player, 34, spoke about his decision to not have the jab and his high-profile deportation from Australia during the interview with the broadcaster’s media editor Amol Rajan, which was billed online as a “world exclusive”.

Djokovic’s continued resistance to being vaccinated has emerged as the biggest threat to his quest to firmly establish himself as the best male player of all time.

BBC savings
(Ian West/PA)

The BBC said it received complaints from some viewers who felt the interview was given too much prominence and that it was “irresponsible” to amplify his views on the vaccine.

A statement shared on the broadcaster’s complaints site said: “The BBC’s exclusive interview is the first time Novak Djokovic has spoken about his position himself, and our news editors judged that the interview was of genuine significance and was of interest to our audience, particularly in light of what unfolded in the build-up of the Australian Open in January.

“We appreciate that not everyone will agree with our choice of story running orders, but we consider that this has been a big ongoing news story which also encompasses key issues such as mandatory vaccination and international travel restrictions.

“There are still many people who choose not to be vaccinated and we think it is important to hear from all sides of the discussion.

“However the BBC has always made clear the scientific and medical consensus on vaccination and its effectiveness, and we have done so throughout our coverage of this story.”

On Monday, Djokovic played his first match, at the Dubai Tennis Championships, since he was denied entry into the Australian Open in January.

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex complained to the BBC about Rajan’s reporting of her legal case against the Mail On Sunday in his podcast.

And last year, BBC Two documentary The Princes And The Press, which Rajan fronted, was jointly criticised by the royal households – Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace – for giving credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims”.

